The 2005 Fast 50

Fast is a state of mind.
If you’re fast, you don’t accept the status quo. You plan for your moment to shine and when it comes — pow! — run for daylight and don’t look back. Being fast is taking on an impossible task and bit by bit making it work. It’s imagining a better world (or even one that smells like chocolate). Here are the winners of Fast Company’s fourth annual global readers’ challenge — every one of them an innovator, dreamer, and doer. Just what did you accomplish in 2004?
|
Peak Performers
Smartly executed great ideas made 2004 a very good year
|1
|
Good Boy!
Jeffrey P. Ansell, 45
President The Iams Co., a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble
|2
|
Putting Towns on the Map
Tom Buxton, 54
President and CEO, The Buxton Co.
|3
|
Just Don’t Call Them Time Shares
Donn Davis, 42
CEO, Exclusive Resorts LLC
|4
|
A School for Us
Dennis Littky, 60
Cofounder and codirector, The Big Picture Co.
|5
|
Calling the Tune
Panos Panay, 32
Founder and CEO, Sonicbids Corp.
|6
|
A Brand to Go, With Everything on It
Tom Ryan, 48
Executive vice president of branding, Quiznos Sub
|7
|
Tasty Trader
John Scharffenberger, 53
CEO and cofounder, Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker
|8
|
The Shoe Fits
Nick Swinmurn, 31
Founder and chairman, Zappos.com Inc.
|9
|
Homeland Amenity
Michael Van Valkenburgh, 53
Founding principal, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc.
|10
|
Future Shock
Andrew Zolli, 34
Founder, Z+Partners
|
New Ideas
Making their mark with products and services we hadn’t imagined
|11
|
Coming to a Boil
Dwight Aspinwall, 43
Cofounder and president, Jetboil Inc.
|12
|
Reach Out and Touch Everyone
Tony Bates, 37
Vice president and general manager, Cisco Systems Inc.
|13
|
Supercharging the Digital Shoebox
Stewart Butterfield, 31 Caterina Fake, 34
President and VP marketing and community, Ludicorp Research & Development Ltd.
|14
|
Memo to Bugs: Bring It On
Richard Lane, 55
President, Buzz Off Insect Shield LLC
|15
|
Going to the Mattresses
Kurt Ling, 41
Vice president of innovation, Simmons Bedding Co.
|16
|
Designing Better Research
Thomas Newmaster, 37
Owner and COO, William Fox Munroe Inc.
|17
|
Dell-izing Printers
Tim Peters, 43
VP and GM, Dell Imaging and Printing, Dell Inc.
|18
|
Military Intelligence
Steve Roth, 52
Founder and CEO, MAYA Viz LLC
|19
|
Soccer Dad Gets Mad
Jeff Skeen, 46
CEO and founder, Full90 Sports Inc.
|20
|
Nexis for the Rest of Us
Patrick Spain, 52
Founder, Chairman, and CEO, HighBeam Research Inc.
|
Breakthroughs
Big moments, immediate results
|21
|
Cool by Design
John Christakos, 40
President and designer, Blu Dot Design & Manufacturing Inc.
|22
|
Dollars From Detritus
Stampp Corbin, 44
Founder and CEO, RetroBox
|23
|
On Best Behavior
Dave Morgan, 41
CEO and founder, Tacoda Systems Inc.
|24
|
Credit Card Top Cop
Sergio Pinon, 54
Senior vice president of security and risk services, MasterCard International
|25
|
Internet Video Star
Allie Savarino, 33
Senior vice president, Unicast Communications Corp.
|26
|
Paging Captain Kirk
Rob Shostak, 56
Founder and CTO, Vocera Communications
|27
|
The New Joe College
Luke Skurman, 24
Cofounder and CEO, College Prowler
|28
|
The Firestarter
Clay Wilson, 42
Fire chief, SimpleFire LLC
|29
|
The Power of O
Larry Woodard, 45
President and CEO, Vigilante
|30
|
True Person-to-Person Calling
Niklas Zennstroem, 39
Cofounder and CEO, Skype Technologies S.A.
|
Milestones
They’re not there yet, but their ideas are thrilling
|31
|
Power on Demand
Stephen DeWitt, 38
CEO and President, Azul Systems Inc.
|32
|
The Brand Matchmaker
Di-Ann Eisnor, 32
CEO, Community-centric Marketing
|33
|
World Explorer
Juan Enriquez, 45
Chairman and CEO, Biotechonomy LLC
|34
|
Fast Cars, Fast Company
D. Cole Frates, 36
Cofounder and president, Hydrogen Car Co.
|35
|
Really Keeps Going and Going . . .
Stephan Godevais, 43
CEO, president, and chairman, Valence Technology Inc.
|36
|
Big Ideas Come in Small Packages
Dan Rugar, 51
Manager of nanoscale studies, IBM
|37
|
You Smell Delicious
Caroline Sabas, 30
Perfumer, Givaudan Fragrances
|38
|
From Lab to Fab
Greg Schmergel, 36
Cofounder and CEO, Nantero Inc.
|39
|
Tilting at Windmills
Thomas Wagner, 43
General manager of wind technology, GE Energy
|
Reinventions
Charting a new course for their businesses and industries through innovation
|40
|
Documenting Magic
Bruce Chizen, 49
CEO and president, Adobe Systems Inc.
|41
|
In the Bag
Mark Dwight, 45
CEO, Timbuk2
|42
|
A More Popular Banco
Roberto Herencia, 46
President, Banco Popular North America
|43
|
Changing the Debate
Ray Lauk, 45
Superintendent, Lyons Elementary School District 103
|44
|
From Pawn to King
Steve Mack, 46
Chairman, Ztradingindustries
|45
|
More Than a Symbolic Change
William Nuti, 41
President and CEO, Symbol Technologies Inc.
|46
|
Reloading the Silver Bullet
Dicky Riegel, 38
President and CEO, Airstream Inc.
|47
|
Ready for a Close-up
Shane Robison, 50
Chief strategy and technology officer, Hewlett-Packard
|48
|
The Sounds of Service
Jeff Stone, 47
President and CEO, Tweeter Home Entertainment Group
|49
|
Media Maven
David Verklin, 48
CEO, Carat Americas
|50
|
Retailing 101
Jenna Whitney, 38
Director of learning & development, Old Navy