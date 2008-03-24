Day 4 of Man in a Womb

This weekend has of course been an important day in the Christian calendar as well as the Pagan calendar. The Easter festival has an important culminating point, on the one hand there is the celebration of the Resurrection and on the other the mystical Easter eggs which foretell the secret story of ancient fertility rights – but then not many people get hung up about that, after all most people generally prefer to “do” Easter Eggs and Christmas Tree for their kids. So we take the two most “serious” days of the spiritual Western calendar and we either turn them into shopping fests or an extended chocolate flavoured break for the kids. Then of course there is a small minority of highly spiritual folks and while the Christian and Pagan ends are miles apart, the one thing they do have in common is that they both can scare the bejeepers out of you.

I am not a Christian but I certainly cannot do without the Bible. I welcome the whole idea of the Resurrection, I even accept the idea that Jesus died for our sins but I still cannot come to terms with modern day Christianity. The TV evangelists have convinced me that I am actually better off not being saved for I really don’t want to share eternal life with that mob, then there is this idea of RED STATE and BLUE STATE – which is as “unchristian” a division I could envisage. Did not Jesus clearly say to turn the other cheek and love the enemy? How does that happen through Fox Television News?

I did once consider a conversion but it was one of those preachers who compared their religion with others and talked about how all the other religions had tombs for their spiritual leaders but the Christian religion had no tomb that made me decide that I am truly better off staying with the faith that I was born into. The most important word in Biblical terms that I have found myself is the word DISCERNMENT and among a mob of people I saw this preacher to talk to, their blind acceptance of this preachers message was what was most key for me, for when I looked in the eyes of these people, their lights were not on.

While I try to understand the message of Jesus, I have also tried equally to be cynical and wary of atheists. Not simply because of Richard Dawkins, who like many Scientists strongly resist having their lights on also because faith to them as become on big anathema. Yet I realize today that I have far more common with the psyche of an atheist than I do of that of a Christian – and while I can never for one moment say that atheists have discernment, what they do have is a intolerance for others telling them what to do, atheists are capable of discernment but they seemingly really don’t like people who tell them what to do. In other words I have found atheists to be among the finest rebels I have come across, which is pretty strange because the greatest single most rebel whose words I have read about is from a guy called Jesus Christ.

I don’t go online to talk about my personal life, my actual work or my actual faith. That is nobody’s G-d dimmin business but I am here to explore and venturing into a faith that is not mine is a great act of exploration. Since I am here to explore, why should I be afraid of this BOOK called the Bible; especially when I have opened it and I find that it does speak to truth in a huge way. Yet that truth is a discernible truth or in other words, one must have the quality of discernment in order to grasp it. When I look at the academic nature of Blue state thinkers and the theological nature of Red state thinkers and then the masses they serve that have a media which is governed by a fairly low reading age, I ask myself how can these masses understand or discern their own spiritual text?