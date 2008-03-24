I Finally Get Seth Godin – Eating The Meatball Sundae

I admit I used to poo-poo Seth Godin. In my business, that’s akin to snubbing Jesus. But I never understood why so many marketers loved his writing. I’d read Seth’s blog , caught him on several podcasts, and read his articles, but I didn’t get him until today.

My problem with Godin was the fact that everything he said sounded

like common sense. “You need to learn the new marketing before applying

it to a business.” DUH. “Your business might not be right for the new

marketing.” SNORE.

Sure, Godin is full of common sense about marketing – he should be!

But it didn’t seem that useful to me. (Not that I’m a genius, but I

felt his suggestions were awfully apparent if you just paid attention.)

Here’s what I didn’t understand

