I Finally Get Seth Godin – Eating The Meatball Sundae

I admit I used to poo-poo Seth Godin. In my business, that’s akin to
snubbing Jesus. But I never understood why so many marketers loved his
writing. I’d read Seth’s blog, caught him on several podcasts, and read his articles, but I didn’t get him until today.
My problem with Godin was the fact that everything he said sounded
like common sense. “You need to learn the new marketing before applying
it to a business.” DUH. “Your business might not be right for the new
marketing.” SNORE.
Sure, Godin is full of common sense about marketing – he should be!
But it didn’t seem that useful to me. (Not that I’m a genius, but I
felt his suggestions were awfully apparent if you just paid attention.)
Here’s what I didn’t understand
