44. From Pawn to King

Transforming a business is never easy, so imagine making the leap from Las Vegas pawnshop to software company. Steve Mack took over his family’s fourth-generation business in 1981 and built it into a 41-store chain using software to price the goods instead of the old-school way of eyeballing each item. In late 2002, he modified his software so that he could sell items on eBay and within months rocketed into the top tier of eBay’s Titanium PowerSellers. “We hit eBay’s radar right away,” he says. “They took one look and told us, ‘You guys have cracked the code.’ ” Last fall, Mack sold his pawnshops to Cash America for $125 million, kept the software, and put his energies into Ztradingindustries to sell and market it to eBay sellers. “I want to be the Kelley Blue Book of preowned merchandise,” he says.

2005 FAST 50 WINNER

Steve Mack, 46

