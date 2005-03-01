26. Paging Captain Kirk

Rob Shostak founded Vocera out of his own frustration trying to reach people who didn’t work in one place, and created a wearable badge that serves as pager, phone, and walkie-talkie. “Think Star Trek here,” he says. The hands-free Vocera badges, which attach to a shirt collar or belt, come equipped with wireless Internet and speech-recognition capabilities. The system’s designed for a work setting: Log on and any stored information, such as voicemail, becomes instantly available. Doctors and nurses have been the biggest market so far; hotels and retailers are on the horizon. Last year, Shostak closed his biggest deal yet, outfitting 2,000 employees at UC Davis’s medical center.
2005 FAST 50 WINNER
Rob Shostak, 56
Founder and CTO
Vocera Communications
Cupertino, California
<? include(“//www.fastcompany.com/fast50_05/profile/winners.html?shostak554”); ?>