32. The Brand Matchmaker

It’s a jungle out there for brands these days — a confusing landscape populated by blogs, wikis, instant messaging, and meet-ups, among other denizens. Consumers are using these collaboration tools to talk about companies and their products, and the instant communities they form can have a big impact on a brand, for good or ill. Di-Ann Eisnor, a guerrilla-marketing veteran, started Community-centric Marketing in March 2004 to help guide companies through this terrain. She has already worked with organizations such as American Express, the Harley Owners Group, Allstate Insurance, and the Hispanic Lowrider Car Clubs, serving as matchmaker and trying to educate companies on how they can identify and accelerate fanaticism. “We are trying to prove that collaboration between companies and consumers can yield deep impact for our communities: more jobs, better communication, more action,” she says. “But we will see.”

2005 FAST 50 WINNER

Di-Ann Eisnor, 32

