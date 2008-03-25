Work/Life: German Travel Agency Offers Nudist Flight

If you had the impression that airlines were going the extra mile in “tailoring” services to the needs of their customers, the news that German travel agency OssiUrlaub.de has dreamed up a nude flight shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

USA Today reports that the 55 passengers on the nude flight have to remain clothed till they board, and get dressed again before they disembark.

The only question I have is, does anybody know of a painless way to pry the passengers out if the seats are upholstered in Naugahyde?

Road Warrior • Miami • www.amadeus.com