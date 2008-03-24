Impersonal Personnel

The

reader’s first complaint was, after spending innumerable hours writing,

editing, and tweaking their resume (I am referring to the paper or

electronic file that describes your life’s history in the work world.)

and the prospective company’s Website, they are asked to submit their

resume, and a cover letter, AND fill out an application! The

application usually asks for the exact same information described in

the resume!! (I have also experienced similar frustrations when

applying for college teaching positions. If anyone has ever applied for

a position at a institution of higher learning, then you know how

tedious it can be. I have spent up to two hours online applying for a

college job. I have been told that similar lengthy applications

occasionally are required for jobs in the corporate world).

If

you have applied for a job recently, you may have noticed that

application procedures have changed in the last few years. Gone are the

days that we perused the classified ads for the ideal position with a

recognized or at least recognizable organization. In years past, we may

have even dropped into the personnel office to inquire as to any job

openings. Today, job seekers look through one of several hundred

Websites (i.e. Careerbuilder, Monster Jobs, Hot Jobs, to name just a

few), and jump through dozens of hoops in order to submit an

application. And what makes things worse, in the past you competed with

local applicants, now hundreds of others may be applying for the same

position from across the globe.

Now, here is where the customer

service angle comes in: my reader’s second complaint is, in more cases

then not, they may NEVER receive a response from the organization to

which they have submitted their life story. Job seekers sometimes spend

hours massaging their letters to the Human Resources (HR) Director, and

meticulously editing their resume to show how their vast experience

matches the specific (and sometimes seemingly endless) list of job

requirements. Then the candidate waits for a response, sometimes for

months, and receives only silence.

In

this day of computers, MS Word, instant messaging, high tech Web

devices, and company rooms full of computer geeks, it would seem to

this observer that it would be easy to create a form letter (a personal

letter would be even better) that automatically goes out to the job

applicant informing them that their resume has been received. Also, a

letter should be sent to those unfortunate applicants who applied for

the position, but were not considered. This may not seem like customer

service in the purest sense, not internal customer service, nor

external customer service, but think about it; doesn’t this seemingly

lack of caring about job candidates taint the organization’s image?

After such an experience the applicant may be left with a feeling of

disillusionment believing that either the job posting was either a sham

or they would not work for a company that treats potential employees

with such disrespect. They may think,”I am glad that company never

called. They must treat their employees in the same impersonal manner”.

Before leaving the corporate world, it began to become obvious

to me that HR had less responsibility than they did in the days of the

Personnel Manager. Most of what was once required of HR (employee

insurance coordination, hiring, attendance, employee disputes, and

payroll) has been automated or outsourced to the point where the HR

department is slowly disappearing from the corporate landscape. Now, I

have had wonderful relationships with several HR managers in my life,

and maybe I lack knowledge regarding the demands placed upon today’s HR

departments, but it would seem that the HR director or generalist would

welcome the chance to help the corporation’s image through the hiring

process.

By replying promptly to those who wish to become part

of their company, HR could say much more than just the words in

messages they write to candidates. Corporate leaders, as well as HR

personnel should always be aware of how the outside world observes

them. After all, applicants may be potential customers.