19. Soccer Dad Gets Mad

Remember when you were a dork if you wore a bike helmet? Jeff Skeen’s mission is to convince other “safe” sports they need headgear, too. Skeen got the idea while playing soccer dad. “My wife and I were standing there and watched our daughter get into a serious head-to-head collision,” he says. He made his first energy-absorbing polyethylene foam headband for her and started Full90 Sports in 2002. After winning approval from the sport’s governing bodies in 2003, his business has rocketed with pros like a Mia Hamm bicycle kick. He spent last year scoring with the general public, winning distribution in more than 500 stores; endorsements from schools, clubs, and soccer associations; and a sixfold kick in sales. Skeen now hopes to license his anticoncussion technology to other helmet makers. And to think it’s soccer moms who get all the attention.

2005 FAST 50 WINNER

Jeff Skeen, 46

