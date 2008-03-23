Either repetition is the mother of learning or modern media is about the action replay, that is either a sports play in motion or a newsbyte item being given its regular dose of repeating and so it is that likewise I pick a phrase I utilized in an earlier comment. That expression was “Birthright of this Century”.

Now I am questioning my own use of that expression, meditating and expanding on what that means to me. In the perfect world my communication would be short, sharp and solid but I still have not fashioned my brain that way.

Yet I also write to explore or probe in the bedrock of my own thinking and so therefore not force home any particular point, the danger of which is that it might make a difference in someone’s life – and while it is good to inspire others or a be guiding light, what I write here is meant to be for my own benefit – or otherwise I better have a better reason than why I should be up at 2:30am in the morning writing this.

When I am classified in marketing terms, marketers like to put us into generational gaps, so there are the Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y and so on, and yet I am not a can of beans and I refuse to be a can of beans – what does it say about me if marketers can so easily slot me into one of their categories (and that by age group alone).

This kind of grouping leads me to the use of that expression “Birthright of this Century” and two questions emerge. Firstly what is the birthright of a century which is being fashioned on global outlook rather than nationalistic view and secondly what is a 21st Century thinker?

I like to think of myself a global citizen but no one has so far declared that such citizens are exempt from passports or visa’s. The benefit of corporate power is that is transcends nationalistic attitudes but of course that does not give license to excesses of corporate power, it merely says that there is a birth of a different kind of thinker and this birthright stems from cerebral meaning not physical labour.

So what constitutes a 21st Century Thinker? The shift in birthright here should be the same shift we are seeing happening around us, which is a shift from body to mind and a shift from the mechanical to the biological. The irony here is that the very technology we celebrate as the new shift is simply a much more improved product development of the old mechanical paradigm – the true shift is in the mind and that is happening as a differentiator between this century and all the other centuries that have passed.