Either repetition is the mother of learning or modern media is about the action replay, that is either a sports play in motion or a newsbyte item being given its regular dose of repeating and so it is that likewise I pick a phrase I utilized in an earlier comment. That expression was “Birthright of this Century”.
Now I am questioning my own use of that expression, meditating and expanding on what that means to me. In the perfect world my communication would be short, sharp and solid but I still have not fashioned my brain that way.
Yet I also write to explore or probe in the bedrock of my own thinking and so therefore not force home any particular point, the danger of which is that it might make a difference in someone’s life – and while it is good to inspire others or a be guiding light, what I write here is meant to be for my own benefit – or otherwise I better have a better reason than why I should be up at 2:30am in the morning writing this.
When I am classified in marketing terms, marketers like to put us into generational gaps, so there are the Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y and so on, and yet I am not a can of beans and I refuse to be a can of beans – what does it say about me if marketers can so easily slot me into one of their categories (and that by age group alone).
This kind of grouping leads me to the use of that expression “Birthright of this Century” and two questions emerge. Firstly what is the birthright of a century which is being fashioned on global outlook rather than nationalistic view and secondly what is a 21st Century thinker?
I like to think of myself a global citizen but no one has so far declared that such citizens are exempt from passports or visa’s. The benefit of corporate power is that is transcends nationalistic attitudes but of course that does not give license to excesses of corporate power, it merely says that there is a birth of a different kind of thinker and this birthright stems from cerebral meaning not physical labour.
So what constitutes a 21st Century Thinker? The shift in birthright here should be the same shift we are seeing happening around us, which is a shift from body to mind and a shift from the mechanical to the biological. The irony here is that the very technology we celebrate as the new shift is simply a much more improved product development of the old mechanical paradigm – the true shift is in the mind and that is happening as a differentiator between this century and all the other centuries that have passed.
If we are moving to the mind then it must surely become a nightmare for marketers to retain their certainty to herd people into generational groups. If we are still a “body-orientated” culture, then the tribal nature of our humanity also helps marketing with its classifications and positioning of people into their appropriate marketing pens. The mob is the body, but the mind is a free individual. The birthright of the 21st Century therefore is a cerebral form of meaning.
This is then the age where we moved out of body evolution or our animal self and into mind evolution and our human self. The agrarian and industrial ages where the beginning of mechanization where we became collective bodies. The irony is that this collective body took us from the tribal hunter and processed us in a way that not only did we evolve different types of mindsets, but these environmental differences led to new blood groups i.e. A-Type Blood of the hunter, to the B-Type blood adapted to the regiment of the farmer diet and then a crossover of O-Type blood and AB Type blood.
The human brain is protected by the blood-brain barrier and it too is deemed an evolvement from the reptilian brain, to the mammalian brain and to the human one . Unless we strip off our neocortex, it does not matter one bit that we possess a triune brain. What matters for a 21st Century mind is that we use the human one to direct the more primitive parts of the brain. What the 21st Century birthright then gives us is the power to detribalize ourselves and free ourselves from this chorus of the past which still views birthright as bodily thing and into a world where we can outsmart marketers, because we cease to be their product as a collective body or have minds that are so easily “positionable”.
Yet this new birthright still does not extend to the vast majority of people, for there very behaviours dictate a subservience to thought leadership and the inability to think these things at an individual level without feeding the resulting message as fodder for the mass mind. Then there is no birthright where one has not been born again, there is only the rights that have been provided by the imprisonment of nationalistic boundaries – rather than the emergence of the new global citizen – whose birthright does not come from the body but from the mind.
There is no global membership to this birthright, this is a birthright that comes with both capability and having the ability to accept “emergence”. This then is the world of the mind and such there can be no boundary placed around such thinking, there can be no nationality or grouping, the only group that such a global citizen reports to is that of FREEDOM, and this is what I am thinking out aloud tonight, as the “birthright of this century”, this new cerebral birthright is the ability to grasp, attend to and understand and build new life from the seeds of this freedom.
M.