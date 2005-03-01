18. Military Intelligence

The lives of U.S. troops in Iraq are being saved because they can read each other’s minds. And they can thank Steve Roth, who developed the software to let them do it. CoMotion originally started as a commercial program for application sharing, but Roth tailored it to the needs of the 1st Cavalry Division stationed in Baghdad, going from prototype to product in three months. It enables officers in different places to collaborate simultaneously on an information “blueprint,” marking it up and strategizing without physically converging and putting themselves at greater risk. “Two people or 1,000 people can look at the same data,” Roth says. Impressed, the U.S. Army has allocated him $35 million to field CoMotion in every division as soon as possible.

2005 FAST 50 WINNER

Steve Roth, 52

