The Leading Edge – Barack Obama’s Wholly Un-American Speech

My first reaction to Barack Obama’s “More Perfect Union” speech was how utterly un-American it was.

My

second reaction is that I only hope that he continues down that path,

because if he does, he offers America a tremendous opportunity to move

out of and beyond the morass it finds itself in.

His handwritten

speech was not for American Presidents only; it demonstrated three of

the best qualities that any leader can possess and what constitutes

taking on the “real” special interests or shall I say cultural

proclivities that have got America and many American companies into the

morass in which they finds themselves.

Conflict Avoidance

– As a country and as a people we don’t deal very effectively with

conflict. Instead we react to it by either “bunkering” and trying to

deny reality (such as continuing to believe we could go from supreme

creditor to deepest debtor, without negative repercussions for our

global standing and influence) or by becoming belligerent and hostile.

In his speech, Obama stepped into the fray, articulated and understood

without condoning the positions and points of views of the parties he

focused on and then took on another current and self-defeating American

tendency.

Transactional Myopia – America has

slipped from the high minded and highly principled mindset of figuring

out the right thing to do and doing it to a transactionally myopic “get

the deal, do the deal, next deal” way of thinking and behaving.

American culture has replaced relationships with transactionships which

are “zero sum” and always short sighted. George H. Bush was less myopic

and understood that if you break Iraq you own it, whereas George W.

Bush’s leadership (or lack thereof) derives more from his M.B.A., a

degree not known for developing people who are circumspect. People’s

conversations, even with their loved ones, have all but been replaced

with negotiations. Negotiation is about winning or avoiding losing;

relationships are about relating. Relating requires listening in order

to understand vs. listening in order to come up with your next

counterpoint. Obama senses the short sightedness and doomed-to-fail

transactional approach and this may explain his reluctance to engage in

“eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” banter with Hillary Clinton Clinton-and-Obama-Economic-Plans Mar-08 .

The effectiveness in that approach for Clinton garnering votes in Ohio

and Texas only speaks to how many Americans are stuck at that low

minded, low ideal, take vs. give state of mind (which one can

understand when surviving daily can distract anyone from high

mindedness). Obama enjoined and ennobled us to do better by

transcending out of transactional myopia and implied that in doing so

we would be able to transform America from where it is to where it

could be.

Object Capriciousness – “Object

constancy” is one of psychology’s most awkward, but most explanatory

terms. It is the ability of a person to maintain a connection and a

relationship with another person, a goal, or hope in the face of

disappointment, frustration, hurt and injury. It is the single

greatest measure of maturity and its lack, the greatest indicator of

immaturity. That is why children and immature adults when upset with a

friend or a spouse, will completely lose their connection and throw

away a relationship by declaring: “I hate you, you’re not my friend” or

“Let’s get a divorce.” Obama demonstrated this by asserting his

continued support and even love for the Reverend Jeremiah Wright while

decrying his statements and positions and confronted all of us with our

continued relationships with people we disagree with. Awareness of this

is also what caused a philosopher (whose name I can’t find) to

conclude: “The measure of a civilization is how it treats those who

have hurt it.”