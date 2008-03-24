Innovation Guru Dev Patnaik’s Take on the Fast 50

Is Chipotle a one-trick pony? Is dependable Safeway actually more innovative than trendy Whole Foods? Should we have jettisoned AirAsia to make room for Virgin Galactic? Innovation expert Dev Patnaik thinks so.

Fast Company‘s Ellen Gibson spoke with Patnaik, the founder of consulting firm Jump Associates, about companies that didn’t make the cut for this year’s Fast 50 ranking—and companies that shouldn’t have. His views might be controversial (BMW? They’re just “so-so.” GE? “More buzz than substance.”), but we have to agree with him when he says that banks and car dealerships don’t have to suck.

Check out the interview to see what Patnaik means and give us your take.