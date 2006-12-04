CEOs in the Slammer

Less than two weeks before Christmas, former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling is ordered to report to a federal prison in Minnesota. Skilling, who plans to appeal his conviction, was sentenced in October to 24 years in prison after being found guilty on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy for his role in the biggest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history — leading to thousands of job cuts and billions of dollars in lost employee pensions at the now bankrupt energy company.

In September, WorldCom’s ex-CEO Bernard Ebbers checked into a medium-security prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, to begin serving a 25-year sentence for similar crimes that led to the collapse of the nation’s second largest long-distance phone company.

Along with other former Enron and WorldCom executives, Skilling and Ebbers will soon be joined by Tom Rubin, the former chief of Focus Media , a Santa Monica-based ad placement agency, who was sentenced last week to five and a half years in prison for bilking Sears and Universal Studios out of $40 million.

With so many high-ranking corporate officials heading for the lock up this year, it may come as no surprise that 2006 is already a banner year for CEO turnover, according to a report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a New York-based outplacement firm.

Through November, 1,347 CEOs resigned or were given the boot at businesses across the country, surpassing last year’s year-end total of 1,322, the report says.

Behind those numbers is yet another corporate scandal that has already claimed 15 CEOs, and several more senior executives, in the last two months alone — employee stock option backdating.

Since the start of the year, more than 100 companies have undergone federal investigations into backdating, a way of boosting the value of options grants used as compensation by issuing them retroactively on days when company stocks were trading low, the Securities and Exchange Commission says. The worst offenders could be charged with securities fraud, and, if found guilty, face hefty fines and up to 15 years in jail.