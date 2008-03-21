It is no wonder that many bright people start blogs and then abort them. Eventually at some point our information abundant society has unusual way of consuming thought rather than simply leaving thought alone and think about our own thinking. This is a form of consideration, it is an elegance that the brutal elite do not have, or at least say they have as they serve to direct attention.

There is an implied reason that we deem to call rationality whenever we put a few words together, but this dissection of thought is not rational – when ego, hunger, desire (which contains with it all sorts of things including fear) and such like by-products of human thought are put into play.

Our society has been taught to either praise or be intolerant of abstraction and so intelligence is often aborted or at least becomes rolled into an amorphous mass, where we no longer know where our own thoughts are coming from. This amorphous mass is attachments, dependencies and such like, all those things that people stick in the tribal box of social collaboration. We spend more time correcting other people’s thoughts rather than seek to understand our very own.

The act of writing down these thoughts as they come into being or in flow, is a not a welcomed feature and yet sometimes it too becomes a narcissistic celebration. Yet this is only so because we insist on sticking our identity firmly into each poop of expression. That is why the phrase BS is so much abound these days, we are breeding a people of party-poopers whose job it seems is to go around examining the exrement of other people’s thoughts – but then what are thoughts but one more bodily output.

Unless thoughts are shaped by intelligence, wisdom and consideration, they are valueless and a waste of the human imagination. This womblog of thinking out aloud on this platform is meant to last 9 months, but the difference between a physical abortion and a cerebral one is the first is about divine life, but the latter is about freedom. The freedom not to say anything when we choose to stay silent is a great one, for it is the freedom employed whenever thought transforms itself into a madding crowd. Any crowd will be mad if all it does is pick up the crud of thought that exists in our world and stuffs it into the limited space our minds.

Freedom is our ability to let things go and to explore life, not to stuff ideas into our minds as knowledge and how does one benefit from know-how if our minds are full?