Great Gifts for Mobile Professionals

Whether your significant other is an intern at a magazine or your sibling is a CEO at an International corporation, the gadgets presented here will make your loved ones more productive at performing their jobs. Some of these items can used in unexpected ways –such as an e-book reader with access to thousands of electronic books or a customizable keyboard that offers truly ergonomic hours of data entry. And while that special someone in your life is enjoying their gift, make sure they don’t work over the holiday break and interrupt your rest and relaxation.

Sony Reader

The reader, which uses very little power, features e Ink that produces paper-like images that are easy on the eyes. This e-book reader also displays PDFs, Word docs, image files, and even plays MP3s. There’s enough memory to store hundreds of books and a slot to use removable memory cards, so that you can store more. The readers also searches and browses thousands of titles that can be downloaded to your PC and stored on your reader. You’ll have access to an encyclopedia of knowledge to help you do your job. You never know when those software manuals or quarterly reports from three years ago may come in handy. ($350).

NeatReceipts Scanalizer

This portable unit scans receipts and automatically creates expense reports through its custom software by filling in items, costs, and store information. This process makes filing monthly expenses a lot easier, and faster. The Scanalizer also scans business cards, automatically updating contact info. Now collecting hundreds of cards at conferences will be a lot more bearable. ($230).

PremiereAnywhere

PremiereAnywhere helps you send email attachments from your BlackBerry or smartphone to a fax machine for printing. This software is perfect for road warriors who need hardcopies of reports for meetings at satellite offices. ($4.95 per month).

Revolution MX mouse

From Logitech, this optical mouse features arrow buttons near your thumb to move backward or forward in your browser, a thumb wheel to toggle between programs, and a search button that puts any highlighted text into a search engine. Also features a precise scroll wheel with tilt functionality. The mouse’s default functions are all customizable to your needs at the office. ($99).

Auto Tray Table

This product from Kurgo, though simple, can do a lot for the road warrior. It’s a small table that straps on to a car steering wheel or the back of a car seat. It’s wide enough for writing pads, organizers or laptops. Drivers can work while parked or stuck in traffic. Backseat passengers, along for the ride, can use their laptop more easily and get work done while driving to the next meeting. ($22).

T-Mobile Dash

From T-Mobile, this smartphone uses the Windows mobile operating system. It features a large color screen, a QWERTY keyboard, web browsing, IM, Outlook, 1.3 megapixel camera, and Windows media for music and video. It connects to the Internet via GPRS/EDGE and Wi-Fi, and is quad-band for global phone usage. You can get work done from anywhere — and in style. ($349–or less with a plan).