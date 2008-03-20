The Legacy of Arthur C. Clarke

Another great bringer of inspiration has passed. Arthur C. Clarke was the author of several famous science fiction works, from 2001 to Rendezvous with Rama. I have written that Gary Gygax inspired others to creativity. Clarke did that as well, his Childhood’s End remains one of my inspirations into the field of fiction.

Yet, Clarke went beyond the traditional boundaries of genre writers. He was a very science-oriented writer, with his works of fiction inspiring real technology — including satellites. And his real-world support of space missions has left an impact on our society.

And while I am grateful for the sparks he has ignited in the minds of scientists worldwide, and will continue to for year uncountable, I can be truly thankful for how he has touched me as a writer.