Blogs and concentration do not fit easily – yet concentration is a skill that I endeavor to master, of which the central component is “decision”. The word “decision” means to cut off or too raise attention by paradoxically minimizing attention. For this skill to enhance my own life, I must concentrate on solely on the nature of my own business, a trait that blogs are not generally known for. I must also limit the hyperlink and instead go to that most of traditional devices, the BOOK.

The fact is that anyone who shares this focus to develop their concentration ability, should not be reading this. They should be focused in totality to those endeavours which fit their own particular life goal. To become a part of someone else’s life goal is a quite unfortunate occurence but then the whole idea of fame is wrapped up in this particular nonsense. Narcissism is the death of concentration for our life goals are about serving life not serving up information. The world is hardly short of either things to attend to or short of information.

So what I write out here isn’t at all a WEBLOG that goes socially outwards, it is a WOMBLOG that remains within and therefore is focused primarily on that does not exists viz self-development. All learning is emergent otherwise it is knowledge and weblogs serve to consume knowledge while generally offer the appearance of learning or by repeating the rituals of that which already exists.

It is a womblog when the writer of the blog is learning from the very paragraphs so written. The responsibility of such learning therefore is the writers and not the reader. The reader in a Womblog must find their own cave to emerge from, but I do not demand this from anyone other than myself, while Plato is clearly the originator of such a thought.

It is nurturing something emergent and emergence is one thing that is finished in the microscope of social collaboration. Concentration does not require many words, it requires a meditation on simply a few, so the first proof of concentration becoming a habit or a skill lies in the very words I write. The less I write, the more I must be meditating on words that matter and the more I write, the less must be my concentration because I learn nothing from that which I already know.

The first lesson therefore is what makes life “expensive”. It is NOT money, capital or assets that makes life expensive, but a life that is both unlived, undiscovered, and that simply concentrates on making a living rather than focusing on making a life.