MEET: World Retail Congress

“I’m keen to meet up with retailers from Asia and South America. At the 2007 Congress, we made contact with Dubai’s Landmark Group, and have since opened a Spar-branded hypermarket in India with one of its subsidiaries.”

Gordon Campbell

Managing Director of Grocery Giant Spar

“Behind the scenes, there’ll be a definite feeling of uncertainty among big retailers because of the signs of doom and gloom in the global economy.”

Miles Gray

CEO of Clothier Ben Sherman

“Sustainability is a team sport. By sharing ideas, we can create a demand for greener products and get the countries we source our products from to use more environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Working together, we could have a bigger impact than any of our governments.”

Sally Jewell

CEO of Outdoor Outfitter Rei

“I’ll be talking about how to look after workers at a session called ‘The Business of Sustainability.’ The cost to make sure that living and working conditions are humane is infinitesimal. If we improve the lives of factory workers, it would be a win for employees and the industry — because we wouldn’t be faced with any more news stories about Santa’s Sweatshops.”