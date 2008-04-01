AOL’s Greatest Hits

This video search engine looks beyond video-embedded data to the surrounding content, resulting in greater accuracy. Its searchable videos index grew 20-fold to more than 100 million in 2007 and is projected to hit a billion by 2009.

TMZ

The celebrity gossip king broke Mel Gibson’s DUI and Michael Richards’s meltdown stories and attracts more than 10 million visitors a month. Two years after launching in 2005, the Web site expanded into a TV show.

AOL Music

After selling its subscription download service, Music Now, to Napster, AOL has focused on its free-music portal, which serves up news, videos, and tour info, and is the second most visited music site in the United States, after Yahoo’s.

AOL TV