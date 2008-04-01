You’ve Got Problems!

“AOL” is scratched from the AOL Time Warner’s name following a board vote. The stock symbol returns to TWX from AOL a month later.

February 2004

AOL is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show in which Janet Jackson suffers a “wardrobe malfunction.”

March 2004

Google launches Google Maps, to compete with AOL’s MapQuest. MapQuest’s traffic flatlines while Google sees 135% annualized growth.

April 2005