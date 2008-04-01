A Field Guide to Boss Management

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has been known to let out a full-throated growl. If you match a screamer decibel for decibel, you’re toast. Zen calm trumps noise and will stop the shouting.

2. The Blowhard

On the TV show 30 Rock, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) isn’t the best role model in her dealings with boss Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin). She’s too indulgent of his peccadilloes, reinforcing his bad behavior. But how would you react to lines like, “After all, your hair is your head suit”?

3. The Smoothie

Leslie Moonves has thrived working for Sumner Redstone at CBS by giving him what he wants: a healthy stock price and good cash flow. In turn, he has been able to have freer reign in setting strategy and recently got a contract extension through 2011.