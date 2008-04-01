Whither Municipal Wi-Fi?

Chicago, IL
Status: Suspended
The city’s talks with EarthLink and AT&T, which bid on an $18.5 million proposal, failed after Chicago said it wanted to provide only infrastructure, not funding or maintenance.
Minneapolis, MN
Status: Set for completion in spring 2008
The partially completed system, operated by US Internet, proved valuable for public-safety teams last year when the I-35 bridge collapsed and the local cell-phone system crashed.
Athens, GA
Status: Shut down in January
Built by a University of Georgia professor and a team of students, one of the nation’s first municipal Wi-Fi systems was shuttered after six years because of funding woes.
Philadelphia, PA
Status: 80% completed
With costs soaring past $20 million, network owner-operator EarthLink is rumored to be abandoning the project, which has been plagued by political snafus.
Corpus Christi, TX
Status: Running since summer 2006
Corpus Christi’s Wi-Fi, originally set up for automated meter readings, now allows free access to some community information sites and full access at some hotspots in town. EarthLink charges residents $20 a month for full access at home.