Whither Municipal Wi-Fi?

The city’s talks with EarthLink and AT&T, which bid on an $18.5 million proposal, failed after Chicago said it wanted to provide only infrastructure, not funding or maintenance.

Minneapolis, MN

Status: Set for completion in spring 2008

The partially completed system, operated by US Internet, proved valuable for public-safety teams last year when the I-35 bridge collapsed and the local cell-phone system crashed.

Athens, GA

Status: Shut down in January

Built by a University of Georgia professor and a team of students, one of the nation’s first municipal Wi-Fi systems was shuttered after six years because of funding woes.

Philadelphia, PA

Status: 80% completed