The Red Sox Secret Lineup

The Red Sox may have won two of the last four World Series, but as a business, the franchise has two strikes against it: the smallest ballpark in the Majors and one of the highest payrolls. At Fenway Park, every home game has sold out since 2003, leaving little opportunity to boost sales.

“We need to be creative,” says Mike Dee, the team’s COO. “We’re not building a new ballpark à la the Yankees.” So in 2004, he launched Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a marketing subsidiary of Sox parent New England Sports Ventures that creates new businesses based on the team’s relationships.

The Sox are now drawing revenue — more than $200 million a year, sources say — from Nascar, pop music, and even the New York Yankees. And because most of the work doesn’t involve the team, nearly all of the new income falls outside the league’s revenue-sharing agreement. “We turned a profit in year one,” Dee says.

It’s a tough act for most teams to follow — they’re focused on filling seats. But “teams are keeping an eye on [FSG],” says Joe Giles, the Philadelphia Phillies’ director of business development. “I like their aggressiveness.”

College Sports

Boston College was FSG’s first client. After BC joined the Atlantic Coast Conference, FSG launched a citywide marketing campaign. Since then, it has expanded BC coverage on the New England Sports Network, brought the 2009 ACC baseball tourney to Fenway, and tripled BC sponsorships.

Photos

Fanfoto was FSG’s first startup. Photographers at Fenway would snap shots of fans, who then ordered prints and calendars through the team’s Web site. Eventually, FSG began expanding the service (currently, to 21 MLB, NBA, NHL, and college teams), and last year, it sold 80% of the business to SharpShooter Imaging.

Concerts

Last year, to help its clients the Celtics and the Bruins boost attendance, FSG arranged postgame concerts by artists such as Akon. The events sell tickets, but also more food and merchandise. That success led to a deal with Verizon for a 15-college concert tour.