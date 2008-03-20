Bloggers in the PR Pecking Order

When launching a public relations initiative where should we prioritize bloggers in the order of outreach? Do we connect with them prior to industry analysts? How about the trade press?

These questions were top of

mind last week as I participated in a brainstorming session with the Tellabs

team at Strategic Communications Group (Strategic). We planned out tactics to

support an announcement of research that points to dissatisfaction among

telecommunications professionals about broadband availability in the United States.

New survey finds gaps in U.S. broadbandIndustry professionals dissatisfied with

broadband availability and definition

http://www.tellabs.com/news/2008/nr032008.shtml

A few days later I came across a post from Nick O’Neill of social media

consultancy Capital Interactive bemoaning an undisclosed company for not

informing him of news prior to distributing a press release.

Lesson Learned: Embrace Your Local Bloggers

http://www.socialtimes.com/2008/03/lesson-learned-embrace-your-local-bloggers/

“Personally, I felt side swiped when a local company that I have directly

communicated on a regular basis decided to announce a press release without

first privately announcing the news to local bloggers,” O’Neill writes. “…Cater

to the desires of local bloggers and you will be handsomely rewarded. Go

against them, and you immediately have the most vocal group of individuals in

the community building negative press for you business.”

O’Neill (and any blogger who feels this way) needs to get a clue. For starters,

publicly traded companies have to follow well defined SEC guidelines related to

the announcement of news. It’s called fair disclosure.