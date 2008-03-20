It’s Online Branding Time

Written by today’s guest blogger: This is my first post here on the OnlineMarketerBlog. I was asked by our kind host to share some thoughts I have about online branding. By way of credentials, I work in the marketing department of a large national company. I’m a copywriter by training with internet, print, and broadcast experience. And now for the disclaimer: These ideas which I’m about to share are of course mine, and don’t reflect the ideas of this blog’s host or my employer.

I was at work the other day when I came across this Acura landing page.

It’s a robust landing page that touts the features of the car. And

these types of pages are everywhere. Nissan, Toyota, Honda, GM…they all

have them. And they’re all really boring. They do serve a purpose.

These sites let prospective buyers learn about and price out a car. But

they don’t tell a prospective owner anything about the brand.

And then I started thinking…why don’t car companies spend some of

their immense marketing budgets on online branding efforts? The car

market as a whole is perfect for online branding. Since cars are

aspirational, a branded message speaks directly to how people should

feel when they buy a specific car. In a lot of ways the brand message

is just as important as a car’s features to a consumer. I tried to

think back on examples of online branding in the car market and I came

up with two, a Scion advergame and two Nissan Rogue videos.

So where are the online branding campaigns? Is it purely that these

companies are focused on the active consumer? Someone who is currently

researching new cars? Is it because they are scared that they can’t

track the value of a branding campaign?

