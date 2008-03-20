It’s Online Branding Time

Written by today’s guest blogger: This is my first post here on
the OnlineMarketerBlog. I was asked by our kind host to share some
thoughts I have about online branding. By way of credentials, I work in
the marketing department of a large national company. I’m a copywriter
by training with internet, print, and broadcast experience. And now for
the disclaimer: These ideas which I’m about to share are of course
mine, and don’t reflect the ideas of this blog’s host or my employer.
I was at work the other day when I came across this Acura landing page.
It’s a robust landing page that touts the features of the car. And
these types of pages are everywhere. Nissan, Toyota, Honda, GM…they all
have them. And they’re all really boring. They do serve a purpose.
These sites let prospective buyers learn about and price out a car. But
they don’t tell a prospective owner anything about the brand.
And then I started thinking…why don’t car companies spend some of
their immense marketing budgets on online branding efforts? The car
market as a whole is perfect for online branding. Since cars are
aspirational, a branded message speaks directly to how people should
feel when they buy a specific car. In a lot of ways the brand message
is just as important as a car’s features to a consumer. I tried to
think back on examples of online branding in the car market and I came
up with two, a Scion advergame and two Nissan Rogue videos.
So where are the online branding campaigns? Is it purely that these
companies are focused on the active consumer? Someone who is currently
researching new cars? Is it because they are scared that they can’t
track the value of a branding campaign?