James Bond: An Everlasting Brand

In 1962’s Dr. No, a tuxedo-clad Sean Connery subdues assassins, foils the world domination plans of an evil genius, and seduces pretty women, all with an occasional bon mot thrown in. Forty-four years, 20 films and five leading men later, the James Bond film franchise continues to flourish by relying on that same basic formula — and with good reason, film and marketing experts say.

On Nov. 17, Casino Royale, the 21st film in the series, will be joining a $3.2 billion box office juggernaut spanning the Bay of Pigs to the Iraq War. And despite sweeping social and geopolitical changes over the years — least of all the end of the cold-war spy era — the Bond films, like the man himself, seem indestructible. How? Just as 007 relies on nifty gadgets to beat the odds, the films themselves are armed with a secret weapon: branding.

“Bond is timeless because the essence of James Bond is timeless,” says Annie Jennings, an international branding expert and head of Annie Jennings PR. “You can update him with fancy cars and the newest gadgets, but you don’t change what makes James Bond tick.”

So what makes James Bond tick? Paul Kyriazi, a Hollywood producer and author of The Complete James Bond Lifestlyle: A Serious Course To Upgrade Your Life, says Connery, along with the writer-producer-director team of Ian Fleming, Terence Young, and Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, firmly established Bond’s persona from the start. A runaway low-budget hit — in at least two sequences you can see the sound and lighting crew — Dr. No ‘s mix of wit, sophistication, action, and sex had instant appeal in the cold war years of the early 1960s, Kyriazi says.

“Before Bond, the big male icons of the day were Frank Sinatra and the rat pack,” Kyriazi says. “The reason we loved Bond back then, and now, is the same reason we loved Sinatra. He’s cool. And who doesn’t want to be cool?”

If that seems far-fetched, consider the range of similarities between 007 and ‘Ole Blue Eyes, what Kyriazi calls essential Bondisms: both men wore tuxedos, drank martinis, gambled, and had a way with the women. Kyriazi himself admits to taking Judo lessons after seeing Dr. No, hoping to someday become a home-grown gentleman spy.

But beyond cool, Bond is also a man of leisure and prosperity, always enjoying a round of golf or a skiing trip before being called to save the planet, he adds. “Underneath all the action, that in itself hits us at a subconscious level. It’s very attractive.”