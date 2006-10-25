Dunkin’ Donuts — Reinventing America’s Cup of Coffee

With its “America Runs on Dunkin'” advertising campaign, Dunkin’ Donuts is selling the idea that coffee is fuel, and that’s markedly different from what Starbucks is selling — drinking coffee as a lifestyle.

About a year ago, Dunkin’ Donuts enlisted the creative help of Hill Holiday, a Boston, Mass.-based advertising firm, and in April 2006, the company launched an all-out print, broadcast, and online advertising campaign. Dunkin’ officials called it “the most significant repositioning effort in the company’s 55-year-history.” With this campaign and an expansion plan that pits Dunkin’ Donuts head-to-head — and side-by-side on some city blocks — with Starbucks , the fast food chain has not only become the nation’s largest seller of brewed coffee through fast-food outlets, but it is quickly rewriting the definition of coffee.

A chain once known for its arsenal of baked goods and Fred the Baker’s famous “Time to Make the Donuts” television spots, Dunkin’ Donuts now sells 2.7 million cups of coffee every day — that’s nearly one billion cups a year.

“Everyday Americans lead extremely busy lives,” Dunkin’ Donuts brand officer Robert Rodriguez, says. “American coffee is a ritual. It’s an on the way to work, every morning for every consumer, ritual.”

The “America Runs on Dunkin'” campaign includes television spots that feature hurried workers getting coffee on their way to work. A print ad shows a starting line drawn on the pavement as a car pulls out of a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot. Another depicts a cup of coffee being poured into an engine shaped like the United States.

“When we got together with Dunkin’ Donuts, they were looking to say something big, simple, and declarative about what their brand was about,” says Hill Holiday’s senior vice president, Jeff Bonasia, who oversees the Dunkin’ account. “We thought about how the brand fits into people’s lives and we used that idea to create a catch phrase.”

Expanding the Brand