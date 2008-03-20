Kampyle – Feedback Analytics

Kampyle is a leading vendor of Online Feedback Analytics, delivering website owners a powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to collect, analyze, measure and manage website users’ feedback on services, products and customer experience.

Every website owner wants to know what their website users are doing on their site and why. Many websites build their own feedback forms to collect this data. However, the main issue website owners face is the management of all the feedback data received from their users. Developing such a system and dealing with the processing complexities of the feedback data is expensive and not part of the website owner’s core business.

Kampyle offers to take the task of Online Feedback Analytics Management off the shoulders of website owners allowing them to concentrate on their core business.

Kampyle’s Online Feedback Analytics service opens up a new window to better web customer experience measurement, management and service. The Kampyle Online Feedback Analytics is designed to deliver the most sophisticated solution on the market to companies of all sizes, in all industries.

kampyle was founded in 2007 and is an Israeli start-up.

