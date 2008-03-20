Courage and Leadership

Probably few folks would argue that courage is a necessary leadership trait. Putting individual politics aside, yesterday Barack Obama embodied courage. He spoke with heart and eloquence to address boiling issues. He shared himself, his worldview, and his hopes. His courage was audible, visible and palpable.

Few of us are running for public office and having our lives exposed and tackled. Few of us are traversing dangerous roads. What then does courage look like, and sound like for the average leader at any level?