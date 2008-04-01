Second Life

Five years ago this month, the SEC banned Internet-bubble-blower Henry Blodget from the securities industry for life. Today, he’s back in the investing game as a writer. His work has run in Slate, The Atlantic, and The New York Times, and he’s editor-in-chief of the multiauthor blog Silicon Alley Insider, which launched last year.

Why are you still covering investing?

It turns out that, in business and the markets, experience is helpful. One benefit of missing a downturn is that it makes it easier to spot one coming the next time. We’ve been warning Silicon Alley Insider readers to prepare for a recession since last summer.

You began as a freelance journalist and wrote an (unpublished) book about your postcollege life in Japan. Why be a writer?

I apparently had a perverse desire to have people tell me I am a moron.

What effect does your past have on your authority and credibility?

People initially have some skepticism, and I certainly don’t blame them. If all I knew about me was what I had read, I’d be skeptical too. That said, most people have been willing to give me a chance to earn back their trust, and I will be forever grateful for that.