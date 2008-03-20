Team Building and Change Making

Karl Bimshas wrote a blog entry, Need Help? Be Specific , on team-building and team communication. My experience with team-building mirrors his closely. The activities were generally fun and got us communicating — but I am not sure those exercises left a measurable impact on myself and my colleagues.

But even if the team-building games did not turn us into high-performance business machines, they had another effect. Team-building events, and off-sites in general, get everyone out of their normal comfort range. They let people do things they normally do not, in a place that they usually do not exist. In such a change of status quo, co-workers can learn new things about one another and gain a new sense of camaraderie — if only by a small amount.

What have your team-building days and offsites been like?