Time to Skip Down the Yellow Brick Road

A recession might be inevitable, but for the gilded film industry, this slump in the nation’s psyche might be good for business.

Last week, Reuters and the

AP connected a troubled economy with a well-fed box office. “Hollywood

thrives when the economy dives,” David Germain of the AP wrote.

Germain also quoted figures from the National Association of Theater

Owners, according to which box office revenues have gone up during five

of the past seven recessions.

It could be due to post-writers

strike and post-Oscar jitters, but the industry is certainly feeling

optimistic. In his keynote address at a theater owners’ convention last

Tuesday, MPAA chairman Dan Glickman beamed about the four percent growth

in box office profits between 2006 and 2007–an all-time high, he said.

“Everywhere I go, I see

the rifts in our world. But I also am reminded just how much movies

bring us together, whether challenging us to face significant social

issues or simply encouraging us to lighten up and share a laugh with

our neighbors,” he continued.