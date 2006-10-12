Being There

When Jeffrey Katzenberg popped into the Video Wall room at DreamWorks Animation last November to offer reactions to artwork for Madagascar 2, his presence was felt in Glendale, California, where the company is headquartered, and in Redwood City, 350 miles away, where half of the film’s animators are based. “Jeffrey just dropped in, looked at some drawings, and gave us some notes,” says Tom McGrath, codirector of last summer’s Madagascar and its sequel, due in 2008. “It wasn’t something he would’ve flown up to Redwood City for.”

The typical studio chief navigates the globe in limos, choppers, and private jets. But Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation, one-ups them all: He has figured out how to be in two places at once, by prodding his technology department to develop what may be the world’s most sophisticated videoconferencing system.

How sophisticated? DreamWorks’ films, like the forthcoming Shrek 3, can be edited collaboratively between Glendale and Redwood City via videoconference. Plots can be pitched from Bristol, England, where animators work on stop-motion movies like last fall’s Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. And in December, Hewlett-Packard began marketing a $550,000 version of the system, branded Halo.

Katzenberg and Ed Leonard, DWA’s chief technology officer, say they didn’t intend to build a system from scratch. But after September 11, when it suddenly became more difficult to hop between offices, DWA’s technology team began looking at videoconferencing packages on the market and custom installations at places such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. In most organizations, Leonard found that systems sat unused in a corner; it was too hard to make a connection and the quality was poor.

“We convey stories and ideas and emotions through pictures and words,” Katzenberg says. “It’s a science and an art, and a lot of it is nonverbal.” It’s impossible, he says, to communicate Shrek’s grimace or grin over a speakerphone or traditional videoconferencing. “We wanted to invest in this videoconferencing system not just because it was a productivity tool but because it was a socializing tool. It unified an enterprise that has three major locations. It socialized us into one.”

Katzenberg threw out a very public challenge to Leonard and his team. At a year-end leadership dinner in 2002, he announced to employees that DWA intended to revolutionize videoconferencing. “He said, ‘It’s going to be just like being together. We’ll share artwork and show animation in progress,’ ” Leonard recalls. “Everybody was oohing and aahing.”

Unfortunately, the jaw-dropping technology existed only in Katzenberg’s imagination. But Leonard and Derek Chan, DWA’s head of digital operations, set out to create three different videoconferencing environments. A prototype of the first room, which DWA refers to as a B2B room, was ready three months after Katzenberg’s challenge. It’s designed to mimic a typical boardroom, with a polished wood table and Aeron chairs. Meeting participants who are physically present sit on one side of the table, and their remote colleagues “sit” opposite them, projected into the room by three giant flat-screen monitors. A fourth screen, situated above, allows participants to share documents, drawings, and animated sequences. The audio system lets people talk over one another–as they would in a “real” meeting–rather than having to wait for one speaker to finish.