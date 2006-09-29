Puma’s Design Ethos

Zeitz: Its very simple, you know the story of the two brothers, one was Adolph Dassler and he called his company Adidas, and his brother was Rudolf Dassler, so he was thinking of calling his brand RUDA, but someone said it would sound awkward, so he decided to switch two letters, put a P in the name, and out came Puma.

FC: How would you describe the Puma design ethos/philosophy?

Zeitz: We’re mixing sport lifestyle and fashion in a unique way. We always try to reinterpret sport in an innovative fashionable way, and when we do fashion we’re always trying to bring our sports heritage into the fashion world. Obviously we don’t define sport in a traditional way anymore. To us sport is living an active lifestyle, whether you are a businessman, active traveler or a marathon runner, it’s a different kind of interpretation of sport today. It’s a much broader definition than what it used to be–it’s not about traditional categories anymore, it’s about living an active lifestyle.

FC: Have you ever considered changing the logo?

Zeitz: The Puma logo evolved over the years, it looked quite different in the 40s but the last logo–the way it looks today was created in the 70s.

FC: So since you’ve been at the helm it hasn’t changed?