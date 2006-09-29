Designer’s Favorite Things

Nike Oregon Series watch ($99):
“A great combination of sport, business, and rock ‘n’ roll. Only Nike can pull that off.”
Sony PSP ($199):
“Combine the Sony PSP with noise cancellation headphones, and you can shave three hours off that cross –country flight.”
2007 Airstream 75th Anniversary 19″ trailer ($37,375 – $62, 850):
“It’s like a SoHo loft, but mobile. Park this on the beach, catch a fish a day, and you’re set.”
More of McCallion’s Favorite Things:
- Logitech Noise Canceling headphones
“Finally, noise-canceling headphones that don’t make you look like a pilot! There’s no better way to deal with the crying infant in 13b.”
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-T30/B Digital Camera
“Inspiration can come anytime, anywhere. That’s why I carry an ulta compact digital camera in my pocket all the time. Sony’s is small enough and cool enough to go everywhere.”
- Apple MacBook (black)
“Finally, a mid-level laptop from Apple that doesn¹t make you feel like a 12-year-old girl. Beautifully detailed.”
- Muji sketchbook (195mm x 184mm)
“Just what a sketchbook needs to be–nothing more and nothing less. Its proportions are reminiscent of traditional sketchbooks. Smooth, empty pages sit between a simple, but inspiring craft paper cover. You can choose to leave the outside generic or personalize it. A red ribbon marks your latest brainstorm. A product whose meaning is defined by what it becomes. Notable because of its restraint. “
- KitchenAid Pro Series Line Waffle Baker
“How do you keep a pack of 10-year-old girls happy on Sunday morning? With the perfect waffle. KitchenAid brings commercial waffle making technology into the home. Rotating the iron while cooking makes the perfect morning.”
- Design Within Reach
“Making design classics accessible to everyone. Together with Target and IKEA, DIY is helping to democratize design in America.”
- Ellsworth Truth
“The performance of a hard-tail with the smoothness of a full-suspension mountain bike. Stiff on the climbs, plush on the descent. Ride like a 23-year-old again and live to talk about it.”
- BMW 650
“Safe sex. The best manifestation of BMW’s new design language.”
Clive Wilkinson’s Favorite Things
Sonos Digital Music System ($1,247):
“Each unit is basically a receiver and amplifier; all work together wirelessly from one computer – but independently – it’s an incredible invention.”
Frank Gehry’s Red Beaver chair ($4,350):
“Gehry’s cardboard furniture was a paradigm shift. And to do a whole suite of furniture in cardboard was kind of revolutionary.
Nicole Farhi dinner plates ($45 – $52):
“I’ve spent years looking for the hand-thrown dinner plate, and I’ve found it – undecorated and extremely subtle.”
More of Wilkinson’s Favorite Things:
- Blackberry
“The perfect small keyboard.”
- Toyota Prius
“For low environmental impact.”
- The fluorescent tube
- Apple 30″ monitor, Apple iPod
- Google Home page and Adwords
“No surplus and visual economy.”
- The touch latch
“So we can have doors without pulls.”
- Costume National boots
“Clothing that feels like a colleague.”