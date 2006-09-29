To Read the Consumer’s Mind

FC: Many successful designs have sprung out of the designer’s instinct for what will spark an emotional connection with consumers. Why, then, is consumer research even necessary?

McCallion: We don’t negate the intuitive part of the design process. That’s where a lot of breakthrough creation comes from, and we certainly don’t want to miss that flash of brilliance. But in a commercial design shop, where clients expect you to repeatedly deliver a high level of performance on a vast range of projects, you can’t just rely on your gut all the time.

Here’s what I mean: I don’t bank–I use a brokerage account. But to design for Umpqua, we had to understand those people who do bank. We had to fill our heads with everything we could learn about that consumer and that market, so we could then take action on it.

FC: And yet it sounds like you’ve squeezed intuition out of the design process.

McCallion: Not at all. We’re all for intuition, but it’s got to be informed by what we’ve learned. When you don’t do the research and rely solely on the designer’s intuition, you’re assuming that the designer is the design target. You design for yourself, and people like yourself buy the end result. Of course, designers have been successful doing that. But sometimes, we’ll have a team of 15 people working on a project. We’ve got to ensure that they’re all starting from the same place. We have to inform our design teams so they feel they can make the right calls. We still make intuitive decisions, but they’re based on an exhaustive amount of research. If the research is off, the whole project is off, because we won’t be intuiting the right things.

FC: What does “informed” intuition mean?

McCallion: Informed intuition is a systematic way of filling up your decision-making process with a deep understanding of whom you’re designing for, so you make smart decisions as opposed to guesses. We combine primary and secondary research to create user profiles and scenarios–that’s what we design to. Our quest is to find and describe that moment when the customer connects with the brand.