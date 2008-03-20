Isn’t It Who You Know, Not What You Know?

I was prompted to write this blog after watching Bill Gates on capital hill asking for an increase for the H1 visas so more engineers from India could enter the country. I have no problem with this request because less and less engineers are graduating, and if they are graduating from US colleges, and are not from the US, they are going back to their home countries, and taking their knowledge with them. However, this got me thinking about the knowledge power we have here in the US that is under utilized and never exposed.

I have been an entrepreneur my whole life, I just never knew

it or recognized it. It’s not something you

wake up and think about, or realize, it’s just something embedded in you that

makes you think, act, and tick differently.

However, being an entrepreneur doesn’t always mean you’re a successful entrepreneur,

or your product or company will be funded.

You could have the best product and idea, generate sales, have great

customers and still, no one wants to fund you.

This is where the “who you know, not what your doing” comes into

play. Since 2003 I have been trying to

raise capital for my company. Here are a few things that have happened thus far:

· Self-funded the company to date.

· Two angel investors have agreed to invest, only

to have backed out.

· Two companies have offered to purchase the company

however, the company hadn’t generated enough sales.

· I have a patent pending product.

· We have generated sales with Fortune 500 clients

(most start-ups don’t even have penny of generated income.)