Make Meetings Matter

“Maybe meetings have become a life-form capable of calling themselves and reproducing via human hosts.”– Scott Adams, in a 2001 “Dilbert” comicstrip

It sometimes seems there is no end to the proliferation of workplace meetings. Team meetings, department meetings, and committee meetings fill the workweek. In fact, according to a 2006 online survey conducted by Microsoft, American workers spend an average of 5.5 hours each week in meetings Yet, 71% of survey respondents indicated their meetings weren’t productive.

The consensus on meetings seems to be that, like the girl with a curl in the nursery rhyme, when they are good, they are very, very good, but when they are bad they are horrid. “Good meetings help you get organized and focus on the right things,” explains Michael Alter, president of Glenview, Ill.-based SurePayroll. “Bad meetings are a poison that can really slow down your business progress.”

Avoid toxic business meetings by using these tips as your antidotes.

“Meetings are indispensable when you don’t want to do anything.” –John Kenneth Galbraith

Alter takes care to remind staff at meetings, “We are not meeting for meeting’s sake. We are meeting to accomplish goals.” A meeting should be held because you wish to do something–communicate information, brainstorm ideas, or solve a problem. Meeting organizers should know why the meeting is being held and what they hope to accomplish in the course of the meeting. Without an objective, meetings can meander off course.

“Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.” –Alexander Graham Bell