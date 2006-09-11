There’s No Meetings Like Business Meetings

In a conference room at the San Francisco Hyatt, between formal strategy sessions, 250 human resource professionals from the Bank of Boston are standing in a circle, making strange noises at each other. Creative Advantage Inc., an improvisational theater group, is teaching them to play “sound ball.”

At the Nature Place conference center in Florissant, Colorado 150 miles outside of Denver, 20 utility plant managers from the Public Service Co. of Colorado have gathered for a week-long off-site meeting to develop a new company strategy. They begin by taking turns describing the difficult, sometimes gut-wrenching situations they encounter on the job. As each manager speaks, actors from Playback Theatre West, a Denver-based improv group, capture the experience in a short, interpretive minidrama.

What’s going on here? Has corporate America lost its collective marbles? Or is business finally coming to its senses — all of them?

Companies as diverse as Boeing, Hughes Aircraft, AT&T, and Wells Fargo Bank are turning to theater groups to find creative and evocative techniques for bringing emotion into their meetings. The goals: push people out of their comfort zones, spark innovation, encourage emotional engagement.

Consider the case of the James River Corp., a Richmond, Virginia-based paper company. Its relationship with the Zellerbach paper company had been a long and healthy one. Then in spring 1994 Zellerbach announced — seemingly out of the blue — that it would no longer handle James River’s products exclusively, a decision that put millions of dollars worth of business in jeopardy. George Lipp, 52, director of commercial products (West) for James River, remembers the aftershock: “Our people felt jilted. It was a soup of emotion made up of anger, shock, alarm, and hurt.”

On a whim born of desperation, Lipp called in Jonathan Rosen, 52, director of TransFormance Theatre, to set up a weekend-long meeting between top managers of the two companies.

Rosen opened the meeting by handing out cans filled with coffee-beans for the group to shake in time to the music. Then he began drumming. Lipp began sweating.