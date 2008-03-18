Six Badass Bikes

When you’re bombing down a mountain at 35MPH, well-tuned suspension means everything. That’s why the shocks on downhill racing bikes like the Intense M6 are the focus of so much of attention and care. The M6 uses a rear shock with a titanium spring and monstrous 10.5 inches of travel — more than most motorcycles — and each shock is factory tuned to provide the right amount of resistance for the rider’s weight. Match that kind of suspension with a super-strong aluminum frame and indestructible components, and you have one of the most advanced downhill bikes around.