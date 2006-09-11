The Jobs of Web 2.0

Looking for a Senior Interface Hacker? A Ruby on Rails Developer? How about a PHP Ninja? If so, you’re not alone.

These and other curious job titles — all tied to the rise of Web 2.0 — are taking over many tech industry job boards. They’re also breathing new life back into the nation’s ailing IT labor market, recent reports show.

After years of job cuts, the IT sector added 38,900 new jobs over the last three months alone, according to a joint survey released last week by Forrester Research and the Information Technology Association of America.

If that doesn’t seem like much of a rebound, consider that in the wake of the dotcom bust the IT industry cut some 395,600 jobs between March 2001 and March 2004, according to a report by the Center for Urban Economic Development. Over half of those cuts occurred while the rest of the U.S. economy was recovering — hitting a peak industry unemployment rate of 7.9% in 2002, the report said.

The recent turnaround comes amid renewed confidence among the nation’s information managers, which in turn is leading to more bullish spending plans and investments in IT, the Forrester/ITAA survey found.

How much spending? According to the World Information Technology and Services Alliance, global output on information and communications technology will top $3 trillion this year — with software as the fastest growing category.

That kind of capital has already boosted IT employment to its highest point in three years, ITAA president Phillip Bond said.