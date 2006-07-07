High-Impact Marketing

At this year’s InfoComm tradeshow for professional communicators, I was stopped in my tracks by several compelling new visual systems. Among them was awesome 3D imagery on a Sharp 45-inch LCD screen . No special glasses were required to view the content and stereoscopic 3D display developed by Digital Picture Group 3-D . This innovative system has already been deployed in retail stores and exhibition halls.

IntelliMat’s floor-mounted flat screen offers another dramatic way to attract attention. This scratch-resistant display is tough enough to walk on, and should be well suited for retail stores and similar environments. Four 15-inch LCD panels create a display area, while an integrated wireless PC serves up multimedia content from a local server, PDA or other source. Each IntelliMat has its own specific IP address, so content delivery can be mat-specific. The $7,500 unit is portable and does not require special installation.

Look Up

Global Imagination’s Magic Planet digital video globe is an illuminated spherical screen with integrated DLP projector that can be used to display geographical images, as well as signage. These spectacular devices have been used in museums and also for business presentations and marketing applications. Ranging in size from 16 inches to 6 feet in diameter, these globes can be pedestal mounted or suspended from the ceiling. Prices start around $5,000.

Best known for its gigantic outdoor LED displays seen in stadiums and entertainment arenas around the world, Lighthouse Technologies recently introduced the R4, a fanless LED screen designed in response to customers’ needs for a noiseless yet stunning indoor video display. The ultra-high resolution, 2.1 x 1.57-foot panel is ideal for board and conference rooms, and reception areas.

One or More



With the appropriate tools, it is fairly simple to install digital signage displays at remote locations.

The versatile ViewSonic IP integrated ND4200-LS is a combination 42-inch LCD TV and network enabled media player with a 40 GB hard disc. This all-in-one sub-$5,000 unit eliminates the need for a local PC at the point of signage display, and can play a variety of files and streaming media content, including HTML Web pages with Flash animations and MPEG-2 or 4 video signals in real-time.

Sony and other LCD and plasma manufacturers offer external network streaming devices that work with a variety of their flat screen displays. Sony’s new EBS-N200D streaming network box with hard drive features 2 GB of onboard storage and provides status, control, and capabilities for streaming video/audio over IP for $949.