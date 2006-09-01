Customers First Local Hero: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s
The man behind this world famous Ann Arbor-based deli is a master, and not just in stocking fresh-from-the farm food that pleases the palate. MBAs come here to learn about how to treat customers like a community and be successful at it, too. Personable CEO Ari Weinzweig readily answers the food-related question from customers, like whether it’s possible to refreeze Zingerman’s homemade gelato. (Answer: yes, but give it five minutes to get creamy again.) The deli might be local, but it does a swift mail-order business, in part because its cheerful website makes it nearly as fun to read about cheese and bread as it is to eat them.
422 Detroit Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-663-3354