Customers First Local Hero: Zingerman’s

The man behind this world famous Ann Arbor-based deli is a master, and not just in stocking fresh-from-the farm food that pleases the palate. MBAs come here to learn about how to treat customers like a community and be successful at it, too. Personable CEO Ari Weinzweig readily answers the food-related question from customers, like whether it’s possible to refreeze Zingerman’s homemade gelato. (Answer: yes, but give it five minutes to get creamy again.) The deli might be local, but it does a swift mail-order business, in part because its cheerful website makes it nearly as fun to read about cheese and bread as it is to eat them.