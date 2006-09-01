Customers First Local Hero: TopGolf

TopGolf isn’t your typical driving range that’s an excuse to kill an hour with your buddies. And it isn’t one of those high-tech setups where you put sensors all over your body to freak you out as you swing in what feels like a live video game. TopGolf incorporates the best of both worlds to bring the driving range into the 21st century. It embeds the balls with microchips to track where they land—you stand on an open-air platform, hit a real a ball into a real space, and sensors relay back exactly how you’re doing. That means your buddies can’t claim their last drive went 300 yards anymore. Pick from a variety of skill-oriented games, hit your targets, and win points. Knock through a few buckets here and you might forget you’re actually practicing.