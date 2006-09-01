Customers First Local Hero: The Party Source

Whatever you do, don’t call the Party Source a liquor store. Its well-lit, inviting grocery-store feel in suburban Cincinnati removes that unseemly liquor store quotient, even though it boasts more than 200 kinds of scotch. The aisles are filled with wine, beer, spirits, gourmet food, and cigars. You probably aren’t going to find daily cooking classes at your local package store, but you will here. Recent classes demonstrated how to select fresh seafood and how to mix a lemon drop—free shaker included with the class fee. There’s fresh sushi in aisle 1 for one kind of party and keg carts in aisle 11 for quite another.