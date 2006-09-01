Customers First Local Hero: The Art of Shaving

The Art of Shaving
Most men hate to shave, but they don’t have to if they embrace the art of shaving, both figuratively and literally. The shops evoke an old-time barbershop (and a couple include “barber spas” for haircut and shaving services) but offer products that mix the luxury and care a man used to expect from his barber with 21st century aromatherapy solutions for today’s skin. Best of all, the stores include knowledgeable salepeople as well as instructional books and DVDs to educate men how to shave without irritation, bleeding, or worse. Currently, there are barber spas only in New York and Las Vegas. If you can, the experience of getting a modern straight-razor shave with premium ingredients is well worth it.
373 Madison Avenue*
New York, NY
212-986-2905
141 East 62nd Street
New York, NY
212-317-8436
The Shops at Columbus Circle
10 Columbus Circle–level 2
New York, NY
212-823-9410
Roosevelt Field
630 OId Country Road
Long Island, NY
516-248-9305
Mandalay Place*
3930 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV
702-632-9356
Century City
10250 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
310-785-3993
Lenox Square
3393 Peachtree Road, NE
Atlanta, GA
404-841-8665
Cherry Creek
3000 East First Avenue
Denver, CO
303-321-6200
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX
972-702-9640
*Barber spa services available