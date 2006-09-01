Customers First Local Hero: The Art of Shaving

Most men hate to shave, but they don’t have to if they embrace the art of shaving, both figuratively and literally. The shops evoke an old-time barbershop (and a couple include “barber spas” for haircut and shaving services) but offer products that mix the luxury and care a man used to expect from his barber with 21st century aromatherapy solutions for today’s skin. Best of all, the stores include knowledgeable salepeople as well as instructional books and DVDs to educate men how to shave without irritation, bleeding, or worse. Currently, there are barber spas only in New York and Las Vegas. If you can, the experience of getting a modern straight-razor shave with premium ingredients is well worth it.