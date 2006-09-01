advertisement
Customers First Local Hero: Sunflower Farmers Markets

By Alyssa Danigelis1 minute Read

Sunflower Farmers Markets

Imagine shopping for organic foods in a store that doesn’t fetishize it–and then charge you for its fetish. Wild Oats founder Mike Gilliland started Sunflower Market in 2004 in Denver, Colorado to bring the small store, farmers’ market experience back to buying organic. There’s no corporate HQ and the stores buy produce by the truckload directly from vendors so the place is stocked with inexpensive, fresh organic food in a no-frills environment. The chain plans to open seven new stores annually starting in 2007 so this bargain-bin will soon be available to more than its diehard adherents in the Southwest.

10701 Corrales Boulevard NW #2
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114
505-890-7900

2880 S. Colorado Boulevard
Denver, Colorado 80222
303-758-4400

2601 S. Lemay Avenue
Fort Collins, Colorado 80525
970-282-8003

Tropicana & Pecos
3365 E. Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada 89121
702-777-0650

Rainbow & Flamingo
4020 S. Rainbow Boulevard
Las Vegas, Nevada 89103
702-876-4888

730 South Cooper Road
Gilbert, Arizona 85233
480-926-0405

245 E. Bell Road
Phoenix, Arizona 85022
602-218-4949

4402 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
480-941-6001

1706 E. Southern Avenue
Tempe, Arizona 85282
480-820-4900

Speedway & Swan
4645 E. Speedway Boulevard
Tucson, Arizona 85712
520-325-1320

Broadway & Pantano
7877 E. Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, Arizona 85710
520-546-6112

