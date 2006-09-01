Customers First Local Hero: Sunflower Farmers Markets

Imagine shopping for organic foods in a store that doesn’t fetishize it–and then charge you for its fetish. Wild Oats founder Mike Gilliland started Sunflower Market in 2004 in Denver, Colorado to bring the small store, farmers’ market experience back to buying organic. There’s no corporate HQ and the stores buy produce by the truckload directly from vendors so the place is stocked with inexpensive, fresh organic food in a no-frills environment. The chain plans to open seven new stores annually starting in 2007 so this bargain-bin will soon be available to more than its diehard adherents in the Southwest.