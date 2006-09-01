Customers First Local Hero: Sierra Trading Post

If you’re looking for one sign that a retailer is going to treat you well, you’d do well to see if it practices servant-based leadership. Sierra Trading Post, an outlet mall, with three stores in Nevada and Wyoming and a large catalog and Web operation, operates in principle with the teachings of Jesus Christ, and it shows. Customer service calls are answered quickly and always by a real person who’s friendly and helpful. You can return merchandise no questions asked; it even includes a UPS shipping label in each order for your convenience. Shopping at Sierra Trading Post is always an adventure, whether you’re looking for clothes to outfit your next outdoor adventure or buying high-end dress shirts and suits, because of its frequently changing roster of brand-name goods for sale from 35% to 70% off. You never know what you’ll find–and that’s the fun.