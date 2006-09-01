Customers First Local Hero: Pinkberry

Pinkberry

The Los Angeles Times called it the place that launched 1,000 parking tickets. Most Pinkberry customers consider that a small sacrifice for this tangy blend of frozen yogurt with fresh fruit topping and nothing artificial. Young Korean founder Hyekyung Hwang transformed an old tattoo parlor into a place where frozen yogurt is worth waiting for. The store has soothing pastel walls, Le Klint hanging lamps, and furniture designed by Philippe Starck. From the outside its simplicity makes it look like the Apple Store’s snack bar. Inside, long lines inspired plans for new Pinkberry locations, which will make both customers and the neighbors happy. No more frozen yogurt addicts walking on their million-dollar yards.